BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
BAKU, March 17 Azerbaijan's central bank will increase the mandatory reserves banks have to set aside for foreign exchange deposits to 1 percent from 0.5 percent, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The changes are to take effect from May 1. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.