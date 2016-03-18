MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
BAKU, March 18 Azerbaijan's central bank said on Friday it had imposed restrictions on the amount of foreign currency which is allowed to be taken out of the country, in a new move designed to firm the bank's control over the ailing national manat currency.
Retroactively, starting March 16, residents and non-residents can take up to $10,000 out of Azerbaijan, after filling out a customs declaration, the bank said in a statement.
The bank said an exception would be made for residents and non-residents who previously brought foreign currency into the country. Those can take up to $50,000 out of Azerbaijan, with a declaration.
There is no limit on bringing foreign currency into Azerbaijan, the bank said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
ZURICH, May 21 Agreement on a European tax on financial transactions is within reach as more countries sign up for the plan and the new French government gives it a final review, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Sunday.