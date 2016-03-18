BAKU, March 18 Azerbaijan's central bank said on Friday it had imposed restrictions on the amount of foreign currency which is allowed to be taken out of the country, in a new move designed to firm the bank's control over the ailing national manat currency.

Retroactively, starting March 16, residents and non-residents can take up to $10,000 out of Azerbaijan, after filling out a customs declaration, the bank said in a statement.

The bank said an exception would be made for residents and non-residents who previously brought foreign currency into the country. Those can take up to $50,000 out of Azerbaijan, with a declaration.

There is no limit on bringing foreign currency into Azerbaijan, the bank said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)