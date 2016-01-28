BAKU Jan 28 Azerbaijan's central bank said it sold a total of $113 million on the foreign exchange market on Thursday to support the national manat currency.

The manat has lost more than a third of its value against the dollar in the past month and the central bank has burned through more than half its foreign currency reserves, which now stand at about $5 billion, trying to protect its value from low oil prices. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)