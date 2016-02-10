BAKU Feb 10 Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has declined to sign a bill introducing foreign currency controls and sent it back to the country's parliament, state news agency Azertag reported on Wednesday.

The bill, originally approved by the legislature, proposed to levy a tax worth 20 percent of the volume on foreign currency transfers abroad.

Aliyev declined to sign the bill "at the numerous requests of entrepreneurs and investors", the agency said, citing the office of the president's aide. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)