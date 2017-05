BAKU, March 6 The Hungarian Export-Import Bank has opened a $200 million credit line to Azerbaijan to expand bilateral economic cooperation, Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade, told reporters on Sunday.

Szijjarto is on a visit to Baku with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

