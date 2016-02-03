BAKU Feb 3 Azerbaijan is well placed to
overcome its major challenges, including slow growth and balance
of payments pressures, if the authorities further strengthen
economic policies, a fact-finding mission of the International
Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
Azerbaijan has been hit hard by a nosedive in world oil
prices, its main export commodity, and the sharp depreciation of
the currencies of its major trading partners. Azerbaijan's manat
currency has tumbled, putting serious pressure on the budget.
Policy priorities for Azerbaijan include formulating a
multi-year fiscal consolidation plan, bolstering the monetary
policy framework to support the move to exchange rate
flexibility, strengthening the financial sector and structural
reforms, the Fund's mission said in a statement.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Maria
Kiselyova and Dmitry Solovyov)