BAKU Jan 19 Azerbaijan's central bank is ready to discuss a proposal to allow private individuals to repay foreign currency loans at a rate of 1.05 manats per U.S. dollar, the bank's head said on Tuesday.

The move, if approved, may apply to loans of up to $5,000, Elman Rustamov told a meeting with parliament's committees.

The official rate set for Tuesday was 1.6028 manats per dollar.

Rustamov said a total of 250 million manats would be needed to support the proposal. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)