BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million
* FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BAKU Jan 19 Azerbaijan's parliament approved a package of measures imposing some limits on foreign currency outflows, removing the insurance limit on deposits held in local banks, and abolishing a 10 percent tax on interest paid on retail deposits.
It also on Tuesday approved changes to the oil-producing country's tax laws. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn its ratings for GP Investments Ltd. (GP) KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch is withdrawing GP's ratings as GP has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings and, accordingly, will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for GP. RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating sensitivities are not applicable as t