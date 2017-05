BAKU, April 5 Azerbaijan's central bank expects the country's trade balance to be in surplus this year if oil prices remain at their current levels during 2016, the central bank said in a written reply to Reuters questions.

It added that the floating manat regime introduced last year was having a balancing influence on the balance of payments.

