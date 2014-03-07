LONDON, March 7 Azerbaijan is concerned about
the possible impact from currency depreciations in neighbouring
Russia and Kazakhstan but its strong macroeconomic fundamentals
should support the currency, the country's deputy central bank
governor said on Friday.
"There's no ground for (currency) depreciation in
Azerbaijan. There's no sign of capital outflows from
Azerbaijan," Khagani Abdullayev told a conference in London.
"We're concerned about the possible impact of depreciations
in Russia and Kazakhstan on imports, but it will be a temporary
effect. In general terms, we don't think it will have a big
macroeconomic shock to the economy of Azerbaijan."
Azerbaijan has a current account surplus thanks to its oil
exports and has a $34 billion sovereign wealth fund.
(Reporting by Natsuko Waki; editing by Carolyn Cohn)