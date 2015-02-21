(Adds details, background)
BAKU Feb 21 Azeribaijan's central bank devalued
the manat on Saturday by 33.5 percent to the dollar and by 30
percent to euro as slumping oil prices and an economic crisis in
major trading partner Russia put pressure on the currency.
The bank abandoned the manat's dollar peg on Feb. 16 and
began using a dollar-euro basket to manage the exchange rate
after a nearly 60 percent drop in crude prices since June and
Western sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Crimea.
Azerbaijan has been less affected than other former Soviet
states by Russia's economic problems but its economy is heavily
exposed to price swings on global energy markets.
The manat was set at 1.05 to the dollar and 1.19 to the
euro, down from Friday's 0.78 and 0.89 manats respectively.
"This decision was made in order to support diversification
of Azerbaijan's economy, strengthen its international
compatibility and export potential as well as to provide balance
of payments sustainability," a central bank statement said.
The bank said it would continue to take part in the foreign
exchange market and that it would target a corridor for the
manat against the dual-currency basket. The manat has been
pegged at just over 0.78 per dollar since mid-2011.
It has spent hugely in recent months defending the manat,
eating into its foreign-currency reserves. Those fell $1 billion
in January to $12.68 billion and by nearly $1.13 billion in
December.
One banker in Baku said that many clients had already
transferred their manat deposits into dollars.
Analysts say the South Caucasus republic's 4.4 percent
economic growth target for this year is at risk because it
envisages oil at $90 a barrel. Brent crude is now
trading near $60 a barrel.
Oil and gas account for 95 percent of the country's exports
and 75 percent of government revenues.
