BAKU, April 1 The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan
(SOFAZ) said it had sold $1 million on the foreign exchange
market on Friday to support the national manat currency.
The fund said it offered $100 million and $1 million was
bought by one commercial bank.
SOFAZ launched currency interventions in January in a bid to
prop up the weakening manat. Intervention volumes declined since
then. It has sold $482.25 million in March.
A crash in oil prices has sent the economy into a crisis and
forced the central bank to a series of measures to keep the
manat currency from sliding too fast and the banking sector
somewhat functioning.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Angus MacSwan)