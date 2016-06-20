BRIEF-Fitch says rapid growth of Chinese investment cos is building risks
* On Chinese investment cos, their strategies and risk controls have not been tested by significant market volatility or an economic downturn
BAKU, June 20 Azerbaijan's current account deficit totalled $432.1 million in the first quarter of this year compared with a surplus of $56.7 million in January-March 2015, Azeri central bank data showed on Monday. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* On Chinese investment cos, their strategies and risk controls have not been tested by significant market volatility or an economic downturn
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Investment Companies in China https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898060 HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 17 (Fitch) Chinese investment companies (ICs) have grown rapidly over the last five years due to loose monetary policy and government support for investment that diversifies the economy and helps local companies to expand overseas. Strong growth is likely to be maintained over the long term, notwithstanding c