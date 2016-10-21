(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Nailia Bagirova
BAKU Oct 21 Oil and gas exporter Azerbaijan
said on Friday its economy would contract by 2.8 percent this
year, dramatically revising down its previous forecast, which
was for gross domestic product to grow 1.8 percent in 2016.
The government's optimistic forecast had been out of step
with international financial organisations, which were
predicting a sharp slowdown because of the effect of low world
prices for oil and gas, Azerbaijan's main exports.
The Azeri economy ministry, in a written response to Reuters
questions, said difficult economic and geopolitical processes,
as well as weakening currencies in countries with which
Azerbaijan trades, had a negative impact on the economy.
"That's why this forecast (of 1.8 percent) has been revised
and a contraction of 2.8 percent is now projected by the end of
2016," the ministry said in its emailed comments.
Explaining the need for the revision, the ministry said:
"The growth at 1.8 percent was projected in 2015, when the
International Monetary Fund had been projecting the oil price at
$64 per barrel."
Azeri Light, the grade of crude oil produced by Azerbaijan,
traded at $52.07 a barrel as of close of trade on Thursday.
Oil and gas account for about 75 percent of state revenues
and 45 percent of gross domestic product, so the slump in crude
prices since mid-2014 has hit the economy hard.
Azerbaijan has so far responded by cutting the base oil
price assumed in the budget for this year to $25 per barrel, and
moved the currency into a managed float, easing pressure on
foreign exchange reserves.
The country's central bank raised its refinancing rate to 15
percent from 9.5 percent in September, at a time when the
country's manat currency is under heavy pressure. The rate hike
was the second in little more than a month. In early August it
raised the rate to 9.5 percent from 7 percent.
Some commercial banks had halted or limited sales of hard
currency to $500 per person in recent weeks, raising fears of
another devaluation.
The IMF predicts Azeri GDP will fall 2.4 percent this year
while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development sees
a 3 percent contraction.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Christian Lowe and
Toby Chopra)