* President goes on TV to explain devaluation
* Falling oil price strains budget
* Authorities take no chances with protests in election year
By Nailia Bagirova
BAKU, March 3 Azerbaijan is keeping a close eye
on any sign of dissent as economic problems mount before a
parliamentary election this year in the oil-producing former
Soviet republic.
Hit by the fall in global oil prices, the rouble's drop
against the dollar in neighbouring Russia and the separatist war
in east Ukraine, the South Caucasus country devalued the manat
currency last month.
With hardships growing before November's parliamentary poll,
some discontent can already be felt in the mainly Muslim country
of 9 million, ruled firmly by President Ilham Aliyev since he
succeeded his father as president in 2003.
"All the prices have risen, everything is very expensive ...
Why don't they raise our salaries and pensions?" said Lala
Sharifova, a maths teacher from the capital Baku.
Only 30 people gathered in the centre of Baku on Saturday to
protest against rising prices. But police, who frequently break
up even the smallest protests, quickly detained seven of them
before releasing them shortly afterwards.
The police reaction is a sign of nervousness by the
authorities, widely accused of human rights abuses and muzzling
and jailing opponents. But there is almost no chance that public
discontent could prevent Aliyev's ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party
from holding on to power in November's poll.
"There is no threat to the leadership, as opposition in
Azerbaijan is not strong enough," said Fazil Mustafa, an
independent analyst, who said many people saw the government as
having safeguarded stability for many years.
French credit insurer Coface said, however, that social
tensions could rise.
"The slowing in economic growth could ... lead to increased
tensions, especially in the run-up to the national assembly
elections in November 2015," it wrote. "Nevertheless, the voting
is unlikely to upset the continued domination of the
presidential party."
In a report on its website, it also cited the risk of
regional instability from a long-running territorial dispute
with Armenia.
ALIYEV DEFENDS DEVALUATION
Azerbaijan, which lies between Russia, Iran and Turkey, has
been courted by the West as a transit route for U.S. troops to
reach Afghanistan and an alternative to Russia in supplying oil
and gas to Europe.
Big Western oil companies such as BP, Exxon Mobil
and Norway's Statoil have dominated the Azeri
oil industry since the collapse of the Soviet Union, while
relations between Moscow and Baku have been mostly cool.
Aliyev, who has maintained a delicate balance between Russia
and the West, showed his concern about the economic situation by
going on television last week to explain why the central bank
devalued the manat by 33.5 percent against the dollar, and by 30
percent against the euro, on Feb. 21.
Five days earlier it had abandoned the manat's peg against
the dollar and begun using a dollar-euro basket to manage the
exchange rate, becoming the latest of Russia's regional trade
partners to feel the impact of the rouble's decline.
"The sharp depreciation of currencies in neighbouring
countries started to affect us. At the same time, the declining
oil price also affected our revenues negatively," Aliyev said.
He said that even in the days after dropping the currency
peg, the central bank had been forced to sell about $500 million
a day to defend the manat. "If such a situation had continued,
the currency reserves could have reduced significantly."
Central bank reserves fell by nearly $1.13 billion in
December and by $1 billion in January to stand at $12.68
billion, down more than 10 percent in the past year. Data for
February are not yet available.
Economic analysts say the government's target of 4.4 percent
growth this year is at risk because it envisages oil at $90 a
barrel. Brent crude is now trading near $60.
Oil and gas account for 95 percent of the country's exports
and 75 percent of government revenues.
"I don't expect the oil price to exceed $60-$65 per barrel
this year. That's why a revision of the budget is inevitable,"
Vakhid Akhmedov, the deputy head of parliament's economic
committee, told Reuters, predicting this could happen in May.
Azerbaijan's 2015 budget anticipates revenues of 19.4
billion manats. Analysts say it would lose 9 billion manats a
year in oil revenues if the average price of oil were $40 per
barrel.
Meanwhile inflation is on the rise. Announcing moves to
monitor prices, the president said "very serious measures" would
be taken against any businesses that increased them
artificially.
"Annual inflation may reach 30 percent this year," said
Samir Aliyev, an independent analyst from the Baku-based
Economic Research Centre.
The government has forecast annual inflation of 2.3 percent
in 2015, up from 1.4 percent in 2014, although central bank
president Elman Rustamov said last month prices could rise by
5-6 percent this year.
($1=1.05 manats)
