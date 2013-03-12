* Editor says extortion charge politically motivated
* Newspaper has been shut since police raid in 2011
* Azerbaijan says has thriving opposition press
By Lada Evgrashina
BAKU, March 12 Azerbaijan jailed the editor of
an independent newspaper for nine years on Tuesday, a court
spokesman said, in a case that government critics say highlights
a crackdown on civil rights in the oil-rich country.
Azerbaijan, a mainly Muslim former Soviet republic in the
South Caucasus, is governed by strongman leader Ilham Aliyev,
whose rule is often lambasted by international rights
organisations for curbing public dissent and freedom of speech.
Avaz Zeynally, editor of the Khural daily, was arrested in
October 2011 and charged with extortion after a ruling party
lawmaker told prosecutors he had demanded a bribe from her. The
lawmaker was later charged with fraud herself.
Zeynally denies the charges and says the case is a reprisal
by the government for a story criticising senior officials.
After a judge read out the verdict, a crowd of his
supporters shouted "Freedom!" outside the courthouse.
The case is not the first against the newspaper's staff.
One of its journalists, Aidyn Janiyev, was sentenced to
three years in jail in November 2011 on hooliganism charges. His
arrest came shortly after he penned a story critical of a Muslim
religious leader with close ties to Aliyev's government.
Khural has been shut since police seized its computers in a
2011 raid on its offices linked to a defamation suit filed by
two presidential administration officials over a story alleging
corruption in Aliyev's government.
Sandwiched between Russia, Iran and Turkey, Azerbaijan is an
energy supplier to Europe and a transit route for U.S. troops in
Afghanistan - a role that rights groups say has cushioned the
country from Western criticism of its democracy record.
Aliyev's government say Azerbaijan, a country of 9 million
people, enjoys full freedom of speech and a thriving opposition
press.
Janiyev was among 87 people pardoned in a New Year amnesty
seen by rights activists as a move to curry favour with the
West.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alison Williams)