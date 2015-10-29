BAKU Oct 29 Azeri President Ilham Aliyev,
helped by an oil-fueled economic boom, will maintain his tight
hold on power with victory this weekend for his political party
in polls opponents are boycotting and international rights
groups say will not be fair.
But Western governments balance their criticism over human
rights with strategic considerations, courting Azerbaijan as an
alternative to Russia in supplying oil and gas to Europe.
Azerbaijan is host to oil majors including BP,
ExxonMobil and Chevron.
Ilham Aliyev has consolidated power since succeeding his
father and long-serving leader Heydar in 2003, overseeing a
period when revenue from rising oil and gas exports has,
officials say, brought better living standards for all.
The image of Aliyev the elder is omnipresent, asserting the
dynastic power base - his picture is seen in newspapers, his
name attaches to institutes and streets. Statues adorn towns.
Sunday's parliamentary vote is widely expected to see
Aliyev's ruling Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan) Party
comfortably maintain its majority in parliament.
Low world oil prices and an economic slowdown in
neighbouring Russia, where huge numbers of Azeris earn a living,
do not appear to have hurt the party's prospects.
"We got 71 (out of 125) seats at the previous election and
we have every chance to repeat that victory this time," the
party's executive secretary, Ali Akhmedov, said.
Rights groups accuse the government of curbing freedoms and
silencing dissent to prevent the rise of any political
opposition, allegations the government denies.
VIOLATIONS
The mainstream opposition in Azerbaijan, a mainly Muslim
country of about 9 million people, sandwiched between Iran,
Russia and Turkey, has decided to boycott the poll.
"The pre-election period was marred by massive violations.
That's why we decided not to participate," opposition Musavat
Party leader, Arif Gajily, told Reuters.
Opposition complains at lack of free access to air time and
restrictions on campaigning.
Several rights activists and journalists have been sentenced
to prison this year. They include Leyla Yunus, the head of the
Baku-based Institute for Peace and Democracy, and Khadija
Ismayilova, a prominent journalist from the U.S.
government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, known for
exposing corruption among the country's ruling elite.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE) said it would not monitor the election because
restrictions imposed by authorities have rendered credible poll
monitoring impossible.
A number of foreign journalists, including some from
Reuters, were not issued with the accreditation required to
cover the election. The foreign ministry cited technical
difficulties.
"Under these circumstances, it is impossible to hold any
meaningful debate about the election or to ensure its
accountability," said Council of Europe Commissioner for Human
Rights, Nils Muinieks.
(Additional reporting and writing by Margarita Antidze)