* Opposition cries foul, boycotts election
* OSCE not monitoring poll, citing restrictions
* President says OSCE's decision "unacceptable"
* Rights groups accuse government of curbing freedoms
By Nailia Bagirova
BAKU, Nov 1 Azeris voted in a parliamentary
election on Sunday which Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev's
ruling party is widely expected to win, and which mainstream
opposition and international monitors are shunning.
Aliyev has consolidated his power since succeeding his
father and long-serving leader Heydar in 2003, presiding over a
period when officials say revenues from rising oil and gas
exports have delivered better living standards.
Rights groups accuse the government of curbing freedoms and
of silencing dissent, while the opposition complains of
harassment, a lack of access to broadcasting, and draconian
restrictions on campaigning.
The government denies wrongdoing, and Western governments,
who are courting Azerbaijan as an alternative source of oil and
gas to Russia, balance their criticism over human rights with
strategic considerations.
Azerbaijan is host to oil majors including BP PLC,
Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp.
The Opposition has already cried foul.
"The election in Azerbaijan is conducted in an undemocratic
environment. Our observers monitored a lot of violations,
including ballot stuffing, during the vote," opposition Musavat
Party leader, Arif Gajily, told Reuters.
Musavat and other mainstream opposition parties in
Azerbaijan, a mainly Muslim country of about 9 million people
between Iran, Russia and Turkey, are boycotting the poll.
All 125 seats in the single-chamber parliament, which is
elected every five years, will be filled through voting for
individual candidates in electoral districts.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. (1500 GMT) and official preliminary
results were expected to follow within hours.
Human Rights Watch said this week that Azeri authorities had
convicted or imprisoned at least 35 journalists and rights and
political activists in 2014 and that "the crackdown continued at
a dizzying pace."
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE) said it would not monitor the election because
restrictions imposed on it by the authorities made credible poll
monitoring impossible.
Azeri President, who left the polling station without making
any statement earlier today, said later that the OSCE's decision
not to monitor the poll "was not acceptable."
Some foreign journalists, including reporters from Reuters,
were not issued with accreditation to cover the election. The
foreign ministry cited technical difficulties.
(Additional reporting and writing by Margarita Antidze in
TBILISI; Editing by Ralph Boulton)