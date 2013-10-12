BAKU Oct 12 Police beat and detained
demonstrators after an opposition rally on Saturday in Baku,
capital of the oil-rich ex-Soviet republic of Azerbaijan.
Several thousand people had gathered in a stadium on the
outskirts of the city to protest against alleged electoral
violations during a presidential election which returned
President Ilham Aliyev to office.
Although the rally had been officially approved by
authorities, a Reuters witness saw some participants beaten and
arrested by police. One man was led away with his head covered
in blood.
Interfax-Azerbaijan reported that around 10 people were
arrested. Reuters was unable to confirm the number.
Aliyev was re-elected for a third five-year term on October
9, with 85 percent of the vote according to the official count,
in an election that many said was a foregone
conclusion.