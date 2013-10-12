* Thousands gather to protest disputed vote
* International monitors said vote was marred
* Aliyev won election with 85 percent of votes
By Thomas Grove
BAKU, Oct 12 Police beat and detained
demonstrators in the capital of Azerbaijan on Saturday after a
protest against a disputed presidential vote that gave President
Ilham Aliyev a third consecutive term in the oil-producing
former Soviet republic.
Reuters witnesses saw police kick and thump protesters as
scuffles broke out following the rally, which drew thousands in
protest at the election dismissed by international monitors and
government critics as unfair.
News agency Interfax-Azerbaijan reported that around 10
people were arrested. Reuters was unable to immediately confirm
the number.
Billions of dollars in oil revenues have flowed into the
strategically located South Caucasus country, boosting living
standards and its international clout, since Aliyev succeeded
his father a decade ago. Official results show Aliyev won with
85 percent of the vote.
But a gaping divide between rich and poor, and allegations
that the authorities carried out a pre-election crackdown on
dissent that doubled the country's number of political
prisoners, have attracted criticism at home and abroad.
Around 4,000 people gathered at the sanctioned protest,
accusing the government of vote fraud and demanding a new poll.
"Aliyev and his New Azerbaijan Party will answer for their
actions and for trampling on the rights of the Azeri people,"
defeated opposition candidate Jamil Hasanly told the crowd.
"(They) are responsible for the condition that Azerbaijan's
people are in," said the 61-year-old former parliamentarian, who
managed to unite a fractured opposition for the first time in a
presidential poll, scoring around 5 percent of the vote.
Hasanly has promised to challenge the results in court.
Protesters alleged dozens of cases of ballot stuffing,
multiple voting and police interference.
Natavan Salimzade, a college teacher, said she was
instructed to vote for Aliyev or lose her job and that she was
to take a picture of her marked ballot to prove that she had
followed instructions.
She said she disobeyed and voted for Hasanly.
"Of course I'll get fired now, somehow, one way or another.
I'll be implicated in some scandal," she said at the protest in
a soccer stadium far from the designer boutiques and five-star
hotels that have come to symbolise the influx of oil revenues
enjoyed by the country's elite.
"But I'm not afraid for myself anymore. I'm only worried
about my children," she said, crying.
International monitors from the Organisation for Security
and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said the vote was marred by a
"restrictive media environment" and allegations of intimidation
of candidates and voters.
The OSCE monitors said they reported clear indications of
ballot-stuffing at 37 polling stations, and said the counting
was assessed negatively at an unprecedented 58 per cent of
stations observed.
The election commission said no electoral violations were
reported. The presidential office said the poll was open and
transparent and called the OSCE statement prejudiced,
politicised and of "the theatre of the absurd".