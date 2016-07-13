(Refiles to fix headline)
BAKU, July 13 The Asian Development Bank (ADB)
has approved a $750 million loan facility to modernise the
country's energy system, the bank said in a statement.
The funds will be used for the reconstruction of electricity
distribution stations, to buy new electricity meters and improve
services and should be drawn within six years.
The loan is planned to be allocated in three tranches of
$250 million each. The first tranche will cover investment
activities from mid-2016 to the end of 2018.
"This ADB programme will help promote inclusive economic
growth, foster new business opportunities for small- and
medium-sized enterprises, and reduce urban-rural income
disparities," said Sean M. O'Sullivan, ADB's central and west
Asia department director general.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alison Williams)