MOSCOW, April 10 Azeri state energy company
SOCAR will sign a production-sharing agreement with British oil
major BP and other companies on the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli
(ACG) fields before the end of this year.
"It will be our second contract on ACG and it will touch on
deep gas reservoirs," Rovnag Abdullayev, SOCAR President told
journalists on Tuesday.
"Members of the agreement will be the same companies as in
the first one," he said.
Azerbaijan's giant ACG Caspian oil field combines three
fields with estimated reserves of 925 million tonnes of oil and
280 billion cubic metres of gas.
The ACG project is the main source of crude for the pipeline
to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan via Georgia.
Abdullayev did not rule out that BP would act as a project
operator as in the first contract on ACG, which was signed in
1994.
Other members of the ACG project are Chevron, INPEX
, Statoil, Exxon, TPAO, Itochu
and Hess.