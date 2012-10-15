* Oil and gas output to rise slightly next year
* Azerbaijan says nothing threatens BP's position in the
country
By Lada Evgrashina
BAKU, Oct 15 Azerbaijan is not seeking to oust
BP from its oil industry while asking it to improve
output from major fields it operates, its energy minister said
on Monday.
The statement follows accusations by President Ilham Aliyev
last week, when he said BP made "grave mistakes" in planning
production at the giant Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli fields, depriving
the country's budget of $8 billion in potential revenues.
"The signal to BP over the necessity to improve works at ACG
does not mean that we are against this company or any other
foreign companies," said Natik Aliyev, Azeri energy minister,
who is unrelated to president Aliyev.
"There is no and cannot be any threat to BP or any other
foreign company," he told reporters on Monday.
The statement should help alleviate fears after
President Aliyev's comments that BP and its partners in the
project - Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Statoil
- would face "serius measures" after having failed to
maintain output at promised levels.
Foreign majors have for years watched neighbouring Russia
and Kazakhstan take larger shares in oil projects away from
Western companies accused of contract violations.
However, the dispute will likely have an impact on talks
with the ACG consortium on whether to extend the contract and
work on the fields after 2024.
Minister Aliyev said Azeri state oil firm SOCAR, which also
has a share in the project, should strengthen its control over
the annual production programme.
"New oil wells are needed because old wells have limited
life period... New methods of exploration are needed," the
minister said.
The BP-led ACG consortium has invested $28.7 billion in
Azerbaijan since the 1990s and was supposed to produce more than
1 million barrels per day (bpd) after a third expansion phase
was completed in 2008 but has not lived up to expectations.
After hitting 823,000 bpd in 2010, output has fallen,
averaging 684,000 bpd in the first half of this year.