BAKU Oct 11 Azerbaijan's oil and condensate
output fell in the nine months to end-September, extending a
2011 drop, state energy company SOCAR said, after the government
decided to slow output to prolong the life of reserves.
Maintenance at some main fields contributed to the fall in
oil output, while gas production rose from plentiful reserves.
Oil and condensate production fell 7.8 percent to 32.8
million tonnes from 35.5 million in the same period of last
year. Natural gas output rose 1.6 percent to 19.7 billion cubic
metres (bcm) from 19.4 bcm.
Azerbaijan is reducing extraction rates of its oil reserves
to extend the duration of production, the State Statistics
Committee head said in April, a move that could lead to
lower-than-expected economic growth in 2012.
The country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.5 percent
in the first half of 2012 against a 0.9 percent rise in the
first half of 2011.
Officials at BP and SOCAR also say the geology of the
country's main oilfields Azeri-Chirag Guneshli has fallen short
of original expectations, but have cited maintenance when
explaining the falls of the past 18 months.
The country expects to produce 44-45 million tonnes of oil
and 27-28 bcm of gas in 2012.
Last year, its oil and condensate production fell 10.7
percent to 45.4 million tonnes from 50.8 million in 2010, partly
due to maintenance at some platforms and refineries. Natural gas
output fell 2.3 percent to 25.7 bcm from 26.2 bcm in 2010.
The former Soviet republic ships its oil via five main
routes: Russia's largest Black Sea port of Novorossiisk,
neighbouring Georgia's Supsa, Batumi and Kulevi ports, and
Turkey's Ceyhan.
Azerbaijan sells gas to the domestic market and to Georgia
and Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline as well as to
Russia.
(Reporting by Lada Evgrashina; writing by Margarita Antidze in
Tbilisi; editing by James Jukwey)