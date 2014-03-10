LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Azerbaijan has set
a final yield of 5% and is set to raise US$1.25bn through its
debut 10-year Eurobond offering, according to market sources.
Final terms came at the tight end of revised guidance of
5.0% to 5.125%, after investors placed orders worth around
US$4bn for the issue.
The sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB- by Moody's and Fitch,
released initial price thoughts of low to mid 200bp over US
Treasuries earlier on Monday.
Barclays, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers
on the 144A/Reg S issue.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Alex Chambers)