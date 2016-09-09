BAKU, Sept 9 Azeri state oil company SOCAR will issue $100 million worth of dollar-denominated Eurobonds for Azeri citizens on Sept. 20, the country's financial markets regulator said on Friday.

The five-year papers will be placed at a yield of annualised 5 percent. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)