* Hackers attack four websites
* Amnesty calls for freedom of expression
By Lada Evgrashina and Margarita Antidze
BAKU, May 17 A group of hackers calling
themselves Cyberwarriors for Freedom attacked the official
websites of the Eurovision song contest on Thursday, demanding
that the host nation, Azerbaijan, cancel next week's
competition.
Azerbaijan, a mainly Muslim ex-Soviet republic, won the
right to host the contest by winning last year's event in
Germany, and sees the competition as a chance to showcase the
country. The grand final is scheduled for May 26.
But activist groups advocating a broad spectrum of issues -
from human rights to religion - have also sought to seize the
occasion to draw attention to their campaigns.
In an Azeri-language message on the affected websites, the
little-known hacker group demanded President Ilham Aliyev cancel
the event altogether.
"In response to the indifference of the Aliyev regime to
calls ... not hold the Eurovision competition, we have carried
out a hacking attack on a series of websites," it wrote.
"Our demand is to stop carrying out Eurovision 2012 in Baku
and not allow gay parades, otherwise there is no life for
Aliyev's regime."
The four websites, including www.eurovision.az and
www.eurovisionaz.com, were down as of late Thursday.
The song contest has cast a spotlight on Azerbaijan's human
rights record and exposed deep religious rifts in the officially
secular country. Azeri officials in private blame neighbouring
Iran for Islam's growing influence in the country.
Deputy Minister of Communications and Information
Technologies Iltimas Mamedov said security forces were trying to
determine the identify of the group and where it was based.
"Together with special forces an investigation is being
carried out into the attack on the Eurovision sites and the
origins of the hacker group," he told Reuters.
Azerbaijan has spent millions on a city facelift intended to
showcase its achievements since it became independent from
Moscow in 1991, including the construction of a "Crystal Palace"
where the contest will be held.
Rights groups say homes in the area of the venue have been
destroyed to free up space around the site.
Amnesty International on Thursday said Azeri authorities
should release detained opposition activists and guarantee
freedom of expression for protesters planning peaceful
demonstrations ahead of the contest.
Critics accuse Aliyev of clamping down on dissent but Baku
says the country enjoys full freedom of speech.
"When viewers across the world tune in for the Eurovision
this month, the most convincing way for Azerbaijan to present
itself as a modern, progressive nation will be for the
authorities to end their ongoing crackdown on freedom of
expression," John Dalhuisen, Europe and Central Asia director at
Amnesty International, said in a statement.
Amnesty and Human Rights Watch said they welcomed the
release of opposition activist Elnur Majidli, who was arrested
together with hundreds other demonstrators at a peaceful
demonstration in Baku in April 2011 but called for the release
of another 17 activists who remain in prison.
(Writing by Thomas Grove and Margarita Antidze Editing by Maria
Golovnina)