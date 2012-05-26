BAKU May 27 Millions of television viewers
tuned into Europe's annual pop contest in Azerbaijan on
Saturday, but a row over human rights in the former Soviet
republic has overshadowed the government's planned showcase for
its rapid progress fuelled by oil riches.
The Eurovision Song Contest draws more than 100 million
viewers almost every year and Azerbaijan spent $60 million on a
facelift for its capital Baku and an undisclosed amount on the
glitzy 23,000-seat Crystal Hall on the shores of the Caspian Sea
to host the event.
But human rights groups say some buildings in the centre of
Baku were torn down to make way for the arena and residents
forcibly evicted without proper compensation.
Opposition groups have also used the Eurovision spotlight on
Azerbaijan to demand democracy and the resignation of the
government. Dozens of peaceful protesters have been arrested
this month in Baku.
Critics accuse President Ilham Aliyev, who succeeded his
father as head of state in 2003, of clamping down on dissent,
but the Baku government says Azerbaijan enjoys full freedom of
speech and a vibrant free press.
While there is still real poverty in Azerbaijan, oil and gas
wealth has poured into the country of nine million people since
independence in 1991 and five-star hotels and shiny shopping
malls have sprung up near dowdy Soviet-era apartment blocs.
Of the 26 contestants to qualify for the final, only one
strayed into the field of politics. Loreen, an artist from
Sweden, caused a storm when she met rights activists this week.
But she and Russian rural folk group "Buranovskiye Babushki"
(Grannies from Buranovo) are favourites to win.
Buranovskiye Babushki, dressed in the traditional red
headscarfs and long dresses of their Russian northern region of
Udmurtia, stomping feet shod in tree bark shoes and urging the
audience to dance, were a hit at this week's semi-finals.
But also featuring prominently are septuagenarian British
crooner Engelbert Humperdinck and eccentric pop duo Jedward -
twins from Ireland, much beloved by teenagers in Europe.
Azerbaijan won the right to host the annual contest last
year in Germany with the victory of its entry, the love song
"Running Scared", from Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal, better
known as Ell/Nikki.
