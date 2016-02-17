BRIEF-Stratex International says proposed acquisition of Crusader Resources ltd
* Signed a non-binding heads of agreement to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Crusader Resources Ltd
BAKU Feb 17 U.S. energy company Exxon Mobil has closed its representative office in Azerbaijan, the Azeri taxation ministry said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Christian Lowe)
* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles