BAKU Feb 17 U.S. energy company ExxonMobil
has closed one of its offices in Azerbaijan, the
country's tax ministry said on Wednesday, the result of a
delayed oil project.
The office was linked to an oil production project on the
Araz-Alov-Sharg oilfields in the Caspian Sea. The project is
frozen until a decision is taken about the status of the Caspian
Sea between Azerbaijan and Iran.
Exxon's other office in the oil-rich country will stay open,
the company said in a statement.
"No change has occurred to the permanent representation of
ExxonMobil in Azerbaijan or to the office of Exxon Azerbaijan
Limited in Baku," the company said.
Exxon Azerbaijan Ltd has a nine percent interest in the
Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) which produces
hydrocarbons from the major Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields,
a project operated by BP.
"ExxonMobil has had a continuous business presence in
Azerbaijan since 1995 and remains committed to bringing to AIOC
its extensive global expertise, for example, in geoscience,
reservoir engineering, drilling and production technology," the
company said.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita; Antidze;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)