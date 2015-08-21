BAKU Aug 21 Azerbaijan's central bank has
recommended the country's banks do not charge an exchange rate
more than 1.055 manats per dollar amid a "frenzy" on the
currency market, a source at the central bank said on Friday,
citing a document sent to banks.
"To eliminate the frenzy on the currency market, the central
bank has warned commercial banks. Banks were recommended to set
the exchange rate for dollar sales at up to 1.055 manats," the
source told Reuters.
"Against the backdrop of economic processes in neighbouring
countries, a state of frenzy has arisen among the population of
Azerbaijan," the source added.
