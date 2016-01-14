(Corrects to specify forex sales only banned in banks' stand
alone bureaux de change, not across board in commercial bank
branches)
BAKU Jan 14 Azerbaijan's central bank has
banned the sale of foreign exchange in stand alone bureaux de
change operated by commercial banks, a spokesman for the
regulator said on Thursday.
The move is the latest tightening of forex market regulation
following a sharp drop in the manat currency against the dollar.
The manat has tumbled after Azerbaijan withdrew
support for the currency on Dec. 21, after burning through over
half its foreign currency reserves in an effort to defend it
against the impact of falling oil prices.
