UPDATE 2-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
May 15 The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
(Adds detail, background)
BAKU, Sept 8 Azerbaijan's central bank conducted on Thursday $100 million in foreign exchange market interventions for the first time since mid-July to support the struggling manat currency.
The manat traded at 1,6403 against the dollar on Thursday , 0.6 percent weaker than at the beginning of the month and hovering near its lowest since mid-March.
Spiking demand for dollars has been dragging the currency of the central Caucasus republic down, prompting an increasing number of banks to halt or substantially limit forex sales.
Twice-weekly sales of foreign currency by the SOFAZ state oil fund of $50 million per auction have not been enough to meet demand, which has recently exceeded the offered volume by nearly 10 times.
Demand the auction on Thursday reached $402.56 billion.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jack Stubbs)
May 15 The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
May 15 Buyout firm Advent International Corp and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are considering making an offer for German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG , Bloomberg reported on Monday.