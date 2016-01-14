BAKU Jan 14 Azerbaijan's government on Thursday
ordered a cut in the price of flour after a steep fall in the
value of the national currency, the manat, forced up the cost of
living and sparked protests in some regions.
The plunge in world oil prices has exerted huge pressure on
the public finances of currencies in ex-Soviet oil exporters,
including Azerbaijan, raising the risk of social unrest.
The economy ministry said in a statement it was waiving
value added tax on the import of wheat and the production and
sale of flour and bread from Jan. 15.
It said that would allow a reduction in the wholesale price
for flour, and listed the prices at which bread should now be
sold.
"Anyone who sells flour and bread at higher prices will be
held to account in the most serious way," the statement said.
"This decision has been taken on the instructions of
President Ilham Aliyev to strengthen the social protection the
population, in particular poor families, from the change in the
rate of the manat."
