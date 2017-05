BAKU Jan 15 Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ sold $200 million on the market on Friday to support the manat currency, while another $100 million was sold by the country's central bank, SOFAZ said in a statement.

SOFAZ sold $200 million in a bid to prop up the manat earlier this week.