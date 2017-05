BAKU, Sept 14 Azerbaijan's state oil fund Sofaz has sold $78 million on foreign exchange market on Wednesday, fully meeting demand, the fund said.

It had offered $150 million at the Wednesday auction. Sofaz sold $200 million at the previous auction last Thursday when demand reached $402.56 million.

On Friday, Azeri central bank raised its main interest rate to 15 percent from 9.5 percent. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)