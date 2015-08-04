BAKU Aug 4 Azerbaijan's foreign currency reserves declined by $18.7 million to $8.5 billion in July, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The bank's reserves have fallen from $13.7 billion at the end of 2014 as the central bank has intervened to support the country's manat currency.

Azerbaijan's reserves rose in June by $89.4 million. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze)