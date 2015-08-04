BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties qtrly net profit RMB228.6 million
* Qtrly net profit attributable to equity owners of parent company rmb228.6 million versus rmb7.04 billion
BAKU Aug 4 Azerbaijan's foreign currency reserves declined by $18.7 million to $8.5 billion in July, the central bank said on Tuesday.
The bank's reserves have fallen from $13.7 billion at the end of 2014 as the central bank has intervened to support the country's manat currency.
Azerbaijan's reserves rose in June by $89.4 million. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze)
* Qtrly net profit attributable to equity owners of parent company rmb228.6 million versus rmb7.04 billion
FRANKFURT, May 2 The European Central Bank bought more French and Italian bonds than its own rules allow last month, which probably helped keep financial markets calm in the tense run-up to the first round of France's presidential vote.