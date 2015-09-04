(Corrects June to July in second paragraph)
BAKU, Sept 4 Azerbaijan's foreign currency
reserves fell by more than $1 billion in August, illustrating
the heavy pressure on its manat currency due to falling oil
prices and global financial jitters.
Central bank data published on Friday showed the oil-rich
Caucasus state's reserves fell to $7.315 billion in August from
$8.501 billion in July. This compares with a decline of just
$18.7 million in July.
The bank's reserves have almost halved from $13.7 billion at
the end of 2014 as the central bank has intervened to support
the manat.
"August 2015 was difficult from a financial point of view,"
said a high-placed source at the central bank. "The economies of
large countries of the world declined and the price of oil also
fell on world markets, which influenced the state of the manat."
"To avoid a fall of the manat the Central Bank of Azerbaijan
increased interventions".
Azerbaijan devalued the manat by 33.5 percent in February
when it replaced a peg against the dollar with a managed rate
against a dollar-euro basket.
The central bank sets the rate against the basket each day
but seeks to prevent large rises or falls.
In April the head of the central bank said the country was
moving towards a flexible exchange rate but wasn't ready for one
yet.
Last month Kazakhstan, another oil-rich ex-Soviet republic,
floated its tenge currency, leading it to slide heavily.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing
by Hugh Lawson)