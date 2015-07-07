Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2
BAKU, July 7 Azerbaijan's foreign currency reserves rose by $89.4 million to $8.5 billion in June, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Its reserves have fallen from $13.7 billion at the end of 2014 as the central bank has intervened to support the country's manat currency.
Azerbaijan's reserves rose in May by $42.9 million to $8.4 billion. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)
JOHANNESBURG, May 2 South Africa's Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades that took place in the hours before former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an investor roadshow and then dismissed, an official said on Tuesday.