BAKU, July 7 Azerbaijan's foreign currency reserves rose by $89.4 million to $8.5 billion in June, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Its reserves have fallen from $13.7 billion at the end of 2014 as the central bank has intervened to support the country's manat currency.

Azerbaijan's reserves rose in May by $42.9 million to $8.4 billion.