BAKU, April 1 Azerbaijan's $34 billion state oil fund said it had invested $150 million in the International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Global Infrastructure Fund.

The state oil fund holds the proceeds of Azeri oil contracts, energy sales, transit fees and other revenue. It has been used to finance social spending and infrastructure projects and last year started to buy real estate and gold abroad.

The IFC, an arm of the World Bank that invests in emerging economies, created the Global Infrastructure Fund to focus on infrastructure projects in areas including power, transportation, utilities, telecommunications, urban infrastructure and infrastructure companies globally.

The Azeri oil fund, which expects revenues of 11.8 billion manats ($14.8 billion) this year, said on Monday it planned to increase its commitment to the IFC fund to as much as $200 million.

The oil fund's assets were estimated at $34 billion as of Jan. 1. (Reporting by Lada Evgrashina; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jane Baird)