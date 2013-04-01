BAKU, April 1 Azerbaijan's $34 billion state oil
fund said it had invested $150 million in the International
Finance Corporation's (IFC) Global Infrastructure Fund.
The state oil fund holds the proceeds of Azeri oil
contracts, energy sales, transit fees and other revenue. It has
been used to finance social spending and infrastructure projects
and last year started to buy real estate and gold abroad.
The IFC, an arm of the World Bank that invests in emerging
economies, created the Global Infrastructure Fund to focus on
infrastructure projects in areas including power,
transportation, utilities, telecommunications, urban
infrastructure and infrastructure companies globally.
The Azeri oil fund, which expects revenues of 11.8 billion
manats ($14.8 billion) this year, said on Monday it planned to
increase its commitment to the IFC fund to as much as $200
million.
The oil fund's assets were estimated at $34 billion as of
Jan. 1.
(Reporting by Lada Evgrashina; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Jane Baird)