BAKU, Sept 23 Azerbaijan's state oil fund Sofaz
has made its first real estate investment in Japan, buying
retail property Kirarito Ginza in Tokyo for 52.3 billion yen
($435 million) with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking
Corporation, it said on Wednesday.
The fund said it bought the property from Elliott Advisors
Asia Limited and Orix Corporation.
The $37 billion Sofaz sovereign wealth oil fund holds
proceeds from oil contracts, oil and gas sales, transit fees and
other revenue. It uses income from investments to pay for social
spending and infrastructure projects.
"We are delighted to have made our first foray into the
Japanese real estate market. Our investment rationale for this
asset is based on its capital preservation capacity," Shahmar
Movsumov, the fund's executive director, said in a statement,
adding it saw potential to enhance the property's return over
the medium to long term.
Kirarito Ginza is on prestigious Chou Avenue, Ginza. Built
in 2014, its gross floor area is approximately 15,647 square
metres (168,400 square feet).
Sofaz bought 3 billion yuan ($500 million) worth of Chinese
bonds denominated in yuan in July, saying the purchase was
designed to diversify its currency exposures.
A Sofaz official had said in June that the fund would
continue to diversify its real estate portfolio, which includes
commercial assets across European and Asia Pacific markets.
The fund had spent 2.8 percent of its assets on real estate
in Europe, Asia and Australia as of Dec. 31, 2014, and rose 3.42
percent year-on-year to $37.1 billion by Jan. 1, 2015.
($1 = 120.1400 yen)
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by
Margarita Antidze; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)