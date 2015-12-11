BAKU Dec 11 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ
may increase its investment in Chinese bonds as well shares of
companies in China to diversify its currency and investment
portfolio, a senior official said on Friday.
The $35 billion Sofaz sovereign wealth oil fund holds
proceeds from oil contracts, oil and gas sales, transit fees and
other revenue. It uses income from investments to pay for social
spending and infrastructure projects.
"SOFAZ is considering options to increase its investment in
China ... including investment in Chinese bonds and other
financial instruments, including shares," the senior fund
official, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.
He said one of the reasons for this was a recent decision by
the International Monetary Fund to confirm Chinese yuan as a
reserve currency and include it in SDR basket.
SOFAZ bought 3 billion yuan ($464.84 million) worth of
Chinese bonds denominated in yuan in July, saying the purchase
was designed to diversify its currency exposure.
A SOFAZ official had said in June that the fund would
continue to diversify its real estate portfolio, which includes
commercial assets across European and Asia-Pacific markets.
It made its first real estate investment in Japan in
September, buying the retail property Kirarito Ginza in Tokyo
for 52.3 billion yen with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking
Corporation.
($1 = 6.4538 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)