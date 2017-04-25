BAKU, April 25 Natural gas production at
Azerbaijan's Absheron field in the Caspian Sea could begin in
late 2019 or early 2020, an official at Azeri state energy
company SOCAR said on Tuesday.
Absheron is an offshore gas field in the Caspian Sea located
100 km southeast of Baku and 25 km northeast of the Shah Deniz
gas field. It covers about 270 square kilometres and is operated
by French major Total.
The field, discovered in 2011, is expected to contain 350
billion cubic metres of natural gas and 45 million tonnes of
condensate.
