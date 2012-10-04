BAKU Oct 4 BP-Azerbajan said on Thursday
the gas flows from Azeri Shah Deniz fields to Turkey were halted
last night due to an "an incident" after reports of a pipeline
blast.
"Last night we stopped gas supplies to the system of
(Turkish company) Botas, on request of this company, due to an
incident. But gas flows to Georgia, Azerbaijan as well as to
pumping stations of Baku-Tbilici-Ceyhan oil pipeline continue,"
BP-Azerbaijan's spokeswoman Tamam Bayatly told Reuters.
She declined to say whether a blast in Turkey caused the gas
flows stoppage. Earlier on Thursday Turkish energy officials
said the gas supplies were stopped due to an explosion in
Turkey.
BP-Azerbaijan is the operator of Shah Deniz, which produces
about 25 million cubic metres of gas per day.