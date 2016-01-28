BAKU Jan 28 Azerbaijan's Southern Gas Corridor
company plans to place $2 billion in bonds on international
financial markets in the first half of February, Azeri Finance
Minister Samir Sharifov said on Thursday.
The company runs a gas pipeline stretching from Azerbaijan
through Turkey to Europe, which is designed to deliver gas from
Azerbaijan's major Shah Deniz gas field.
Azerbaijan as a sovereign borrower is not in need of urgent
loans, but the government may seek to borrow later to support
the economy hit by low oil prices, Sharifov said, without
elaborating.
