BAKU Nov 1 Azerbaijan's state oil group SOCAR
said on Thursday it has acquired Itera-Georgia, enabling it to
sell gas directly on the Georgian market except in the capital
Tbilisi.
SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullaev told reporters that the
cost of the acquisition was confidential but not large.
Itera-Georgia, a subsidiary of Itera International Energy,
supplies around 300 million cubic metres of gas per annum to 100
enterprises in Georgia, including 38 regional gas distribution
companies, of which Itera owns a controlling stake in 10.
SOCAR is Georgia's main supplier of natural gas, as well as
crude oil and oil products.
In the six years it has been present in Georgia, SOCAR has
invested more than $1 billion.
SOCAR subsidiaries own an oil terminal in the Georgian port
of Kulevi, have taken part in modernisation of the gas
distribution system, and also are opening car repair centres
under the SOCAR brand.
Abdullaev said that the recent change of government in
Georgia would not change SOCAR's position there.
He said that Georgia's new Prime Minister Bidzina
Ivanishvili had met with the head of SOCAR's Georgian subsidiary
and the Azerbaijan ambassador "and values SOCAR's investments in
Georgia highly".
(Reporting by Lada Evgrashina, writing by Jason Bush, editing
by William Hardy)