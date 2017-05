MOSCOW Jan 15 Gas production in Azerbaijan in 2015 totalled 29.1 billion cubic metres (bcm), Natig Aliyev, the country's energy minister, said on Friday in an official government newspaper.

He said gas output from the Azeri Shah Deniz field was seen at 10.1 bcm in 2016, up from 9.9 bcm in 2015, and that oil production at BP-operated ACG fields amounted to 31 million tonnes last year. (Reporting by Naila Balayeva; Editing by Maria Tsvetkova and Andrew Osborn)