BAKU Nov 15 A final investment decision on a
project to supply European buyers with gas from Azerbaijan's
Shah Deniz II field will be signed in a month, a source at Azeri
state energy company SOCAR said.
"This decision will be made either on December 17 or
December 19," the source, who is close to the project and did
not want to be identified, told Reuters.
Earlier this year, SOCAR and partners including BP
and Statoil selected the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)
for potential gas deliveries to Europe over its Austria-based
rival Nabucco West.
TAP will utilise Azerbaijan's vast Shah Deniz II project in
the Caspian Sea, one of the world's largest gas fields with an
expected investment of more than $40 billion including
pipelines, and help Europe reduce its reliance on Russian gas.
Buyers of Azeri gas from its Shah Deniz II project are Shell
, Bulgargas, Gas Natural Fenosa, Greek DEPA, Germany's
E.ON, French GDF Suez, Italian regional
utility Hera Trading, Swiss AXPO and Italian
Enel.
From around 2019 Shah Deniz II is expected to feed 16
billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year to Europe, with 10
bcm earmarked for Europe and 6 bcm for Turkey.