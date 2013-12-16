BAKU Dec 16 A final investment decision on a
project to supply European buyers with gas from Azerbaijan's
Shah Deniz II field will be signed in Baku on Tuesday, the UK
ambassador to Azerbaijan said.
"The documents to be signed in Baku on December 17 include a
final investment decision on the $25-billion Shah Deniz natural
gas development and the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) and
Trans-Adriatic (TAP) gas pipeline projects," Irfan Siddiq said
in a statement.
The investment decision is crucial for the future of the
project, seen as one of the alternative routes to supply gas to
Europe, which is trying to lessen its dependence on energy
supplies from Russia.
The Shah Deniz consortium and its partners will sign 39
documents at a ceremony that will be attended by Azeri President
Ilham Aliyev and senior officials from European countries.
Earlier this year, Azeri state energy company SOCAR and
partners including BP and Statoil selected the
Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) for potential gas deliveries to
Europe over its Austria-based rival Nabucco West.
TANAP will be built from the Turkish-Georgian border to
Turkey's border with Europe, with its preliminary total cost
estimated at $20 billion.
The TAP and TANAP pipelines will utilise Azerbaijan's vast
Shah Deniz II project in the Caspian Sea, one of the world's
largest gas fields, and help Europe reduce its reliance on
Russian gas.
Buyers of Azeri gas from its Shah Deniz II project are Shell
, Bulgargas, Gas Natural Fenosa, Greek DEPA, Germany's
E.ON, France's GDF Suez, Italian regional
utility Hera Trading, Switzerland's AXPO and
Italy's Enel.
"Attention of the EU to the search of new ways to deliver
gas is focused on Azerbaijan, notably on the giant field Shah
Deniz, which lays the foundation of the Southern gas corridor,"
Edita Novak, the EU delegation adviser on energy, told
reporters.
From around 2019 Shah Deniz II is expected to feed 16
billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year to Europe, with 10
bcm earmarked for Europe and 6 bcm for Turkey.