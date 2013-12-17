BRIEF-Shanghai SMI's share trade to resume on March 31
March 29 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on March 31 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ni8p2o Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BAKU Dec 17 Backers of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas project signed a final investment decision on Tuesday, with a view to pumping natural gas to Europe from 2019.
Azeri President Ilham Aliyev told a ceremony in the capital Baku that the project "will change energy map of our region and help the historical development of our country."
March 29 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on March 31 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ni8p2o Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, March 29 The reflation trade that has pushed government bond yields sharply higher over the past six months has come to a halt, BlackRock's head of global bonds Scott Thiel said on Wednesday.
COPENHAGEN, March 29 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, fell 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier to 25.3 billion Danish crowns ($3.67 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.